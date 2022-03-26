Bu yıl yapılacak olan Oscar Ödül Töreni için günler kaldı. Birbirinden başarılı filmler yarışacağı Akademi Ödülleri, bilinen adıyla Oscar Ödülü Töreni 27 Mart 2022’de canlı yayınla TRT 2’de yayınlanacak.

Sinema dünyasının en prestijli ödülü şüphesiz ki Oscar… Tüm dünyanın merakla beklediği 2022 Oscar adayları geçtiğimiz haftalarda belli oldu. 27 Mart pazar günü düzenlenecek olan törenle Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini bulacak.

Oscar Ödül Töreni hangi kanalda?

Oscar Ödülleri Töreni, 27 Mart 2022’de canlı yayınla TRT 2’de yayınlanacak. Pazar günü, saat 23.55’te “Oscar’a Doğru” özel yayını ile başlayacak olan yayın akışının, 94. Oscar Ödül Töreni’yle devam etmesi planlanıyor.

Oscar adayları kimler?

En iyi film

* “Belfast”

* “CODA”

* “Don’t Look Up”

* “Drive My Car”

* “Dune”

* “King Richard”

* “Licorice Pizza”

* “Nightmare Alley”

* “The Power of the Dog”

* “West Side Story”

En iyi yönetmen

* “Belfast”- Kenneth Branagh

* “Drive My Car”- Ryusuke Hamaguchi

* “Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

* “The Power of the Dog”- Jane Campion

* “West Side Story”- Steven Spielberg

En iyi kadın oyuncu

* Jessica Chastain – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

* Olivia Colman – “The Lost Daughter”

* Penélope Cruz – “Parallel Mothers”

* Nicole Kidman -“Being the Ricardos”

* Kristen Stewart – “Spencer”

En iyi erkek oyuncu

* Javier Bardem – “Being the Ricardos”

* Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”

* Andrew Garfield – “tick, tick…BOOM!”

* Will Smith – “King Richard”

* Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

* Jessie Buckley- “The Lost Daughter”

* Ariana DeBose- “West Side Story”

* Judi Dench- “Belfast”

* Kirsten Dunst- “The Power of the Dog”

* Anjanue Ellis- “King Richard”

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

* Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

* Troy Kotsur – CODA

* Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

* JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

* Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

En iyi uyarlama senaryo

* CODA

* Drive My Car

* Dune

* The Lost Daughter

* The Power of the Dog

En iyi özgün senaryo

* Belfast

* Don’t Look Up

* King Richard

* Licorice Pizza

* The Worst Person in the World

En iyi animasyon

* Encanto

* Flee

* Luca

* The Mitchells vs the Machines

* Raya and the Last Dragon

En iyi belgesel

* Ascension

* Attica

* Flee

* Summer of Soul (When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

* Writing with Fire

Yabancı dilde en iyi film

* “Drive My Car”- Japan

* “Flee”- Denmark

* “The Hand of God”- Italy

* “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”- Bhutan

* “The Worst Person in the World”- Norway

En iyi kısa animasyon

* Affairs of the Art

* Bestia

* Boxballet

* Robin Robin

* The Windshield Wiper

En iyi kısa belgesel

* Audible

* Lead Me Home

* The Queen of Basketball

* Three Songs for Benazir

* When We Were Bullies

En iyi sinematografi

* Dune

* Nightmare Alley

* The Power of the Dog

* The Tragedy of Macbeth

* West Side Story

En iyi kostüm tasarımı

* Cruella

* Cyrano

* Dune

* Nightmare Alley

* West Side Story

En iyi film kurgusu

* Don’t Look Up

* Dune

* King Richard

* The Power of the Dog

* tick, tick… BOOM!

En iyi makyaj ve saç tasarımı

* Coming 2 America

* Cruella

* Dune

* The Eyes of Tammy Faye

* House of Gucci

En iyi özgün müzik

* Don’t Look Up

* Dune

* Encanto

* Parallel Mothers

* The Power of the Dog

En iyi özgün şarkı

* “Be Alive”- King Richard

* “Dos Oruguitas”- Encanto

* “Down to Joy”- Belfast

* “No Time to Die”- No Time to Die

* “Somehow You Do”- Four Good Days

En iyi ses kurgusu

* Belfast

* Dune

* No Time to Die

* The Power of the Dog

* West Side Story

En iyi görsel efekt

* Dune

* Free Guy

* No Time To Die

* Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

* Spider-Man: No Way Home