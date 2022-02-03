<span style="font-weight: 400;">\u00dcnl\u00fc oyuncu Defne Joy Foster o\u011flu Can K\u0131l\u0131\u00e7 Solmaz\u2019\u0131n son hali g\u00f6renleri \u015fa\u015f\u0131rtt\u0131. Annesi Defne Joy Foster Can iki ya\u015f\u0131ndayken ya\u015fam\u0131n\u0131 yitirmi\u015fti.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">\u0130\u015fte, Defne Joy Foster\u2019\u0131n o\u011flu Can K\u0131l\u0131\u00e7 Solmaz\u2019\u0131n son hali:<\/span>\r\n\r\n<img class="alignnone wp-image-1000027191 size-full" src="https:\/\/www.all.com.tr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/02\/defne-joy-fosterin-12-yasina-giren-v3wO.jpg.webp" alt="Defne Joy Foster o\u011flu Can K\u0131l\u0131\u00e7 Solmaz\u2019\u0131n son hali g\u00f6renleri \u015fa\u015f\u0131rtt\u0131" width="640" height="897" \/>\r\n\r\n<img class="alignnone wp-image-1000027189 size-full" src="https:\/\/www.all.com.tr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/02\/defne-joy-fosterin-12-yasina-giren-Ue17.jpg.webp" alt="Defne Joy Foster o\u011flu Can K\u0131l\u0131\u00e7 Solmaz\u2019\u0131n son hali g\u00f6renleri \u015fa\u015f\u0131rtt\u0131" width="620" height="501" \/>\r\n\r\n<img class="alignnone wp-image-1000027188 size-full" src="https:\/\/www.all.com.tr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/02\/defne-joy-fosterin-12-yasina-giren-rAKS.jpg.webp" alt="Defne Joy Foster o\u011flu Can K\u0131l\u0131\u00e7 Solmaz\u2019\u0131n son hali g\u00f6renleri \u015fa\u015f\u0131rtt\u0131" width="504" height="640" \/>\r\n\r\n<img class="alignnone wp-image-1000027187 size-full" src="https:\/\/www.all.com.tr\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/02\/defne-joy-fosterin-12-yasina-giren-EmUZ.jpg.webp" alt="Defne Joy Foster o\u011flu Can K\u0131l\u0131\u00e7 Solmaz\u2019\u0131n son hali g\u00f6renleri \u015fa\u015f\u0131rtt\u0131" width="640" height="694" \/>