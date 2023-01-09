Birleşik Krallık’ın Akademi Ödülleri diyebileceğimiz İngiliz Film ve Televizyon Sanatları Akademisi Ödülleri’nin (BAFTA) 30 Aralık 2022’de sonuçlanan 1. turu sonucunda bu yılın olası adayları belli oldu. 24 kategorinin asıl adayları, 19 Ocak gecesi yapılacak olan canlı yayında belli olacak ve yapılacak olan tören ile ödüllerine kavuşacak. Aftersun, Top Gun: Maverick, Babylon, Everything Everywhere All At Once ve Elvis gibi filmler ise adaylıklarıyla dikkat çekti.
En iyi film adayları
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Living
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
En iyi İngiliz filmi adayları
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Blue Jean
Brian And Charles
Emily
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
Living
The Lost King
Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
İngilizce Olmayan En İyi Film Adayları
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Corsage
Decision To Leave
EO
Holy Spider
The Quiet Girl
RRR
En İyi Çıkış Yapan İngiliz Yönetmen/Yazar/Yapımcı Filmi Adayları
Aftersun
Blue Jean
Donna
Electric Malady
Emily
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Nothing Compares
Rebellion
See How They Run
Wayfinder
En İyi Animasyon Adayları
The Amazing Maurice
The Bad Guys
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Lightyear
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
En İyi Belgesel Adayları
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
A Bunch Of Amateurs
Fire of Love
The Ghost of Richard Harris
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues
McEnroe
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
Naomi Ackie – “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
Ana de Armas – “Blonde”
Cate Blanchett – “Tár”
Jessica Chastain – “The Good Nurse”
Viola Davis – “The Woman King”
Danielle Deadwyler – “Till”
Lesley Manville – “Mrs Harris Goes To Paris”
Emma Thompson – “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
Michelle Williams – “The Fabelmans”
Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu Adayları
Austin Butler – “Elvis”
Tom Cruise – “Top Gun: Maverick”
Harris Dickinson – “Triangle of Sadness”
Brendan Fraser – “The Whale”
Colin Farrell – “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Daniel Kaluuya – “Nope”
Felix Kammerer – “All Quiet on the Western Front”
Daryl McCormack – “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
Paul Mescal – “Aftersun”
Bill Nighy – “Living”
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu Adayları
Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Hong Chau – “The Whale”
Kerry Condon – “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
Dolly De Leon – “Triangle of Sadness”
Lashana Lynch – “The Woman King”
Janelle Monáe – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
Carey Mulligan – “She Said”
Emma Thompson – “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”
Aimee Lou Wood – “Living”
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu Adayları
Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Tom Hanks – “Elvis”
Woody Harrelson – “Triangle of Sadness”
Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Brad Pitt – “Babylon”
Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
Eddie Redmayne – “The Good Nurse”
Albrecht Schuch – “All Quiet on the Western Front”
Micheal Ward – “Empire of Light”
Ben Whishaw – “Women Talking”
En İyi Yönetmen Adayları
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Corsage
Decision To Leave
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Fire of Love
The Quiet Girl
Saint Omer
She Said
Tár
Till
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
Women Talking
En İyi Orijinal Senaryo Adayları
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Decision To Leave
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
The Menu
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo Adayları
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
Top Gun: Maverick
The Whale
Women Talking
The Wonder
En İyi Oyuncu Seçimi Adayları
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı Adayları
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Corsage
Elvis
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
En İyi Saç ve Makyaj Adayları
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Blonde
Elvis
Emancipation
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
The Whale
En İyi Kurgu Adayları
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Decision To Leave
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Moonage Daydream
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı Adayları
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
En İyi Görsel Efekt Adayları
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Jurassic World Dominion
Top Gun: Maverick
En İyi Orijinal Müzik Adayları
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Batman
Empire of Light
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Tár
Women Talking
The Wonder
En İyi Ses Adayları
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Tár
Thirteen Lives
Top Gun: Maverick
En İyi İngiliz Kısa Animasyonu Adayları
Beware of Trains
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Christopher at Sea
Middle Watch
Salvation Has No Name
Your Mountain is Waiting
En İyi İngiliz Kısa Filmi Adayları
The Ballad Of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
A Fox in the Night
An Irish Goodbye
Little Berlin
Love Languages
Too Rough
WanderLand