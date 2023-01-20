İngiliz Sinema ve Televizyon Sanatları Akademisi tarafından düzenlenen BAFTA Ödül Törenine her yıl uluslararası ve İngiliz filmleri aday gösteriliyor. 19 Şubat’ta Londra’daki Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall’da düzenlenecek olan törenin sunuculuğunu Richard E. Grant üstlenecek. Tören BBC One kanalında canlı yayınlanacak.

All Quiet On The Western Front filmi tam 14 farklı adaylıkla en fazla aday gösterilen film olurken, “The Banshees of Inisherin” ve “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ise toplamda 10 farklı dalda aday gösterildi.

İşte 2023 yılı BAFTA adayları listesi

En İyi Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

En İyi İngiliz Yapımı Film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

En İyi Yönetmen

Edward Berger – All Quiet On The Western Front

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Park Chan-Wook – Decision To Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Todd Field – Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

En İyi Orijinal Senaryo

The Banshees Of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

Tár – Todd Field

Triangle Of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana De Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl Mccormack – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet On The Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire Of Light

Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon – Triangle Of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Carey Mulligan – She Said

En İyi Animasyon

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

En İyi Belgesel

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

En İyi Yabancı Film

All Quiet On The Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

En İyi Uyarlama

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

En İyi Çıkış Yapan İngiliz Senarist/Yönetmen/Yapımcı

Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (senarist/yönetmen)

Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (senarist/yönetmen), Hélène Sifre (yapımcı)

Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (yönetmen)

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (senarist)

Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy (yönetmen)

En İyi Casting

Lucy Pardee, Aftersun

Simone Bär, All Quiet On The Western Front

Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian, Elvis

Sarah Halley Finn, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Pauline Hansson, Triangle Of Sadness

En İyi Sinematografi

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

En İyi Ses

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

En İyi Saç Makyaj

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

The Whale

En İyi Görsel Efekt

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

En İyi İngiliz Kısa Animasyon

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

En İyi Kısa İngiliz Filmi

The Ballad Of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

