İngiliz Sinema ve Televizyon Sanatları Akademisi tarafından düzenlenen BAFTA Ödül Törenine her yıl uluslararası ve İngiliz filmleri aday gösteriliyor. 19 Şubat’ta Londra’daki Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall’da düzenlenecek olan törenin sunuculuğunu Richard E. Grant üstlenecek. Tören BBC One kanalında canlı yayınlanacak.
All Quiet On The Western Front filmi tam 14 farklı adaylıkla en fazla aday gösterilen film olurken, “The Banshees of Inisherin” ve “Everything Everywhere All At Once” ise toplamda 10 farklı dalda aday gösterildi.
İşte 2023 yılı BAFTA adayları listesi
En İyi Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
En İyi İngiliz Yapımı Film
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian And Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
En İyi Yönetmen
Edward Berger – All Quiet On The Western Front
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Park Chan-Wook – Decision To Leave
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Todd Field – Tár
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
En İyi Orijinal Senaryo
The Banshees Of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg
Tár – Todd Field
Triangle Of Sadness – Ruben Östlund
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Ana De Armas – Blonde
Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Daryl Mccormack – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet On The Western Front
Micheal Ward – Empire Of Light
Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin
Dolly De Leon – Triangle Of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Carey Mulligan – She Said
En İyi Animasyon
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
En İyi Belgesel
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
En İyi Yabancı Film
All Quiet On The Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision To Leave
The Quiet Girl
En İyi Uyarlama
All Quiet on the Western Front
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
The Whale
En İyi Çıkış Yapan İngiliz Senarist/Yönetmen/Yapımcı
Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (senarist/yönetmen)
Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (senarist/yönetmen), Hélène Sifre (yapımcı)
Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (yönetmen)
Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (senarist)
Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy (yönetmen)
En İyi Casting
Lucy Pardee, Aftersun
Simone Bär, All Quiet On The Western Front
Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian, Elvis
Sarah Halley Finn, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Pauline Hansson, Triangle Of Sadness
En İyi Sinematografi
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick
En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
En İyi Ses
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
En İyi Saç Makyaj
All Quiet On The Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
The Whale
En İyi Görsel Efekt
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick
En İyi İngiliz Kısa Animasyon
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain is Waiting
En İyi Kısa İngiliz Filmi
The Ballad Of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye
