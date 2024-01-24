96. defa düzenlenen Akademi Ödülleri’ne (Oscar Ödülleri’ne) bu yıl Oppenheimer ve Poor Things damgasını vuracak gibi gözüküyor. 10 Mart 2024 tarihinde gerçekleşecek olan 96. Akademi Ödülleri, 2023 yılının en iyi filmlerini onurlandırmak üzere geri dönüyor. Christopher Nolan’ın Oppenheimer’ı bu yıl En İyi Film, En İyi Yönetmen ve En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo dahil olmak üzere 13 adaylıkla adından en çok söz ettiren film olurken kendisini 11 adaylıkla Yorgos Lanthimos’un Poor Things filmi izliyor. Martin Scorsese imzalı Killers of the Flower Moon ise 10 dalda adaylık almayı başarıyor.
İşte 2023 Oscar Ödülleri Adayları
En İyi Film
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
En İyi Yönetmen
- Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Charles Melton, May December
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
En İyi Uluslararası Film
- The Teachers’ Lounge, Almanya
- Io Capitano, İtalya
- Perfect Days, Japonya
- Society of the Snow, İspanya
- The Zone of Interest, İngiltere
En İyi Sinematografi
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
En İyi Özgün Senaryo
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
En İyi Animasyon Filmi
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
En İyi Görsel Efekt
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
En İyi Kurgu
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
En İyi Belgesel
- Bobi Wine: The People’ President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days
En İyi Kısa Belgesel
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Baber of Little Rock
- The Isalnd In Betweend
- Nai Naia Wai Wo
En İyi Kısa Film
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
En İyi Kısa Animasyon
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
En İyi Müzik
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things