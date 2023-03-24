Geçen şubat ayında sinema dünyası için dağıtılan BAFTA’ların ardından, şimdi de çanlar Televizyon Ödülleri adına çalıyor.

1955 yılından beri Britanya Film ve Televizyon Sanatları Akademisi (British Academy of Film and Television Arts, [BAFTA]) tarafından dağıtılan ve TV dünyasının en prestijli ödülleri arasında anılan BAFTA’nın 2023 yılı adaylıkları açıklandı.

İşte 2023 BAFTA Televizyon Ödülleri Adayları

En İyi Drama Dizisi

Bad Sisters

The Responder

Sherwood

Somewhere Boy

En İyi Mini Dizi

A Spy Among Friends

Mood

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe

This Is Going to Hurt

Uluslararası Dizi

The Bear (Disney+)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Oussekine (Itineraire)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Kadın Başrol

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic)

Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix)

Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth (Channel 4)

Maxine Peake – Anne (Channel 4)

Sarah Lancashire – Julia (Sky Atlantic)

Vicky McClure – Without Sin (ITVX)

Erkek Başrol

Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One)

Chaske Spencer – The English (BBC Two)

Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders (BBC One)

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Martin Freeman – The Responder (BBC One)

Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu Performansı / Komedi

Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth (BBC Two)

Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons (Dave)

Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia (BBC Three)

Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls (Channel 4)

Taj Atwal – Hullraisers (Channel 4)

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu Performansı / Komedi

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Jon Pointing – Big Boys (Channel 4)

Joseph Gilgun – Brassic (Sky Max)

Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (Disney+)

Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws (BBC One)

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (BBC One)

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Josh Finan – The Responder (BBC One)

Salim Daw – The Crown (Netflix)

Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder (BBC One)

Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Fiona Shaw – Andor (Disney+)

Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy (Netflix)

Lesley Manville – Sherwood (BBC One)

Saffron Hocking – Top Boy (Netflix)

En İyi Eğlence Performansı

Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors (BBC One)

Lee Mack, The 1% Club (ITV1)

Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (Channel 4)

Rosie Jones, Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard (Channel 4)

Sue Perkins, Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix)

En İyi Reality Programı

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams (BBC One)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)

The Traitors (BBC One)

We Are Black and British (BBC Two)